These zesty Asian meatballs are the perfect party food! They're colorful, flavorful and delicious. What more could you ask for? Serve them at your next get together or make them without the spice for your kids. Enjoy!

Asian Chicken Meatballs Recipe

Ingredients for the meatballs:

2 pounds ground chicken

6 scallions, thinly sliced

5 cloves garlic, minced

2-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated

1 tbsp Chinese 5 spice

1 tbsp sea salt

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

2 tbsp sesame oil

Ingredients for the sauce:

1 cup hoisin sauce

¼ cup rice vinegar

3 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp sambal

1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated

Ingredients for the garnish:

2 scallions, thinly sliced

Sesame seeds

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Mix together all the meatball ingredients until they are thoroughly combined.

Form the meatballs into spheres 1 inch in diameter and place in a greased baking dish.

Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until just cooked through. While the meatballs are cooking, mix together all the sauce ingredients. Pull the meatballs out of the oven and pour the sauce over the meatballs, making sure to cover them generously.

Turn the oven up to broil and finish the meatballs in the oven to set the sauce, about 1-2 minutes. Watch them carefully, so that they do not burn. Garnish with sliced scallions and sesame seeds and serve with a toothpick.

