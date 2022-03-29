WIC families eligible for additional funds for fruits and vegetables

Eligible WIC families have access to additional cash value benefits when purchasing fruits and vegetables at the grocery store through September.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Women, Infants and Children (WIC) clients are receiving additional cash value benefits to purchase fruits and vegetables at grocery stores.

The additional cash value benefits were extended for WIC families through Sept. 30 after President Joe Biden signed the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act of 2022 into law earlier this month.

The monthly cash value benefits for fruits and vegetables include the following increased amounts:

$24 for children.

$43 for pregnant and postpartum people.

$47 for breastfeeding people.

“The WIC benefit bump is one of the most effective investments to build nutrition security for low-income families…and has resulted in more than triple the amount of fruit and vegetable purchases, a greater variety of produce redeemed by WIC families, and increased fruit and vegetable consumption for young children," said Brian Dittmeier, senior director of Public Policy at the National WIC Association.

"As WIC’s individualized nutrition counseling reinforces this benefit bump, WIC families are positioned to make healthier choices that will resonate with the next generation,” Dittmeier added.

The law allows state WIC agencies to extend the benefits that were already in place through the month of September. WIC's cash value vegetable and fruit benefit was first introduced in 2007.

The cash value benefits for fruits and vegetables are credited with improving the dietary quality of WIC participants’ and reducing childhood obesity among WIC toddlers.

"Michigan is excited to offer this great increase in benefits to the women, infants and children that we serve," said Christina Herring-Johnson, Michigan WIC director. "This increase in fresh fruits and vegetables will continue to promote and support healthier eating patterns and overall great nutrition."

Michigan residents can learn more about what the Michigan WIC program has to offer by visiting Michigan.gov/WIC. To apply for WIC, visit Michigan.gov/MIBridges.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.