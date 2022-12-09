'America's Best Restaurants' visiting popular burger spot in Muskegon

A locally-owned Muskegon restaurant will be highlighted on a national scale soon.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. — America's Best Restaurants, a social media channel, is bringing its roadshow to another West Michigan venue this month.

This time, they will visit Hamburger Mikey, a burger spot along 3rd Street in Muskegon.

They are known for their mouthwatering burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, hand-cut fries and shakes.

Open since 2016, Hamburger Mikey is a casual place that has become a local favorite.

"You know, we're not just a restaurant that we actually love what we do and we love to support our community and it's not about making money," says Tim Taylor, managing partner. "It's about how you how you actually help your community and what you can do to help showcase your community."

Small independent West Michigan restaurants aren't the only venues getting the spotlight from the social media show.

"The overall vision is to travel the country. We've identified that there's somewhere in the neighborhood of 100,000 smaller, independent restaurants and communities all over the country that don't get their fair share of attention," said Matt Plapp, America's Best Restaurants founder.

"They don't have the marketing budgets and the people behind the scenes like a Chick fil A or Chipotle. And we want to bring that to them at a local level."

America's Best Restaurant will film on Sept. 20, highlighting popular dishes and speaking with owners of the venues.

The episode will be aired on social media channels at a later date. Check for updates on their website here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.