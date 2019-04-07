EAST LANSING, Mich. —

Students with food allergies at Michigan State University (MSU) don’t have to worry about eating food on campus anymore, because MSU is opening its first allergen-free dining hall on Monday, July 8.

One in eight students at MSU have some sort of food allergies, according to Gina Keilen, the university’s dietitian for culinary services.

The new dining hall, Thrive, is intended to make students feel more welcome, Keilen said.

It's located in Riverwalk Market at Owen Hall.

It will serve food that is free from the top eight allergens:

Milk

Eggs

Soy

Wheat

Peanuts

Tree nuts

Fish

Shell fish

The facility is also certified gluten-free, meaning that students with celiac disease - a disease that affects one in 133 Americans - don’t have to worry about the risk of cross-contamination.

Thrive will host three venues that will offer a variety of foods, according to MSU:

Mashed potatoes

Roast turkey

Chipotle lime pork tostados

Grain bowls

Nachos

Vegan "crab" cakes

Risotto bowls

Allergen-free mac and cheese

Thrive will be certified by Kitchens With Confidence, a third-party accreditor that will regularly verify that it is cooking and preparing food free of these allergens, according to Eat at State.

