A fifth Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening in West Michigan, and it's going to be on Alpine Avenue near US-131.

The burrito chain will be in the same area that used to house a Cinco De Mayo restaurant.

The company said that there is still no official opening date, but they still have over a month to go. They plan on announcing an opening date in June.

We appreciate you being such a great fan! No official opening date quite yet – we still have over a month to go. Check back early June and we should know more! — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) May 5, 2018

However, they have started hiring staff to operate the restaurant. Job information can be found here.

The four other Chipotle locations are at 3610 28th St. SE in Kentwood, 3070 44th Street SW in Grandville, 6333 Kalamazoo Avenue SE Ste. 450 in Grand Rapids and 12365 James St. in Holland.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM