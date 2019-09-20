WASHINGTON — Astrochef LLC is recalling 11,475 pounds of frozen chicken pub-style entrees labeled as beef pub-style entrees due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the product contains soy. Which is a known allergen, and not indicated on the product label.

The frozen pub-style meals were made on June 18, 2019, the following products are subject to recall:

-20-oz. retail cartons containing two portions of “Marie Callender’s PUB STYLE STEAK & ALE.”

The establishment number on the recalled products contains “EST. 46299” on the product packaging.

The items were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Delaware, Maine, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

According to the release from FSIS, the problem was discovered when Conagra Brands received consumer complaints reporting that the product was incorrectly labeled.

As of yet, there have not been any confirmed reports of reactions from consumption of the entrees.

Consumers who bought the entrees are urged not to eat them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, FSIS says.

Consumers with questions can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at (866) 213-1245.

