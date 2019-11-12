GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you want to get a little creative for you Christmas charcuterie Chef Char has you covered. She stopped by the 13 On Your Side at Noon to cook up a baked brie.

Ingredients

1 round brie cheese

¼ cup apricot preserves

4 thick slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

¼ cup dried cranberries

1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary

2 Tablespoons champagne vinegar

Assorted crackers and fruit, for serving

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 ° F

F Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place brie on the baking sheet.

In a small bowl, stir together the apricot preserves, bacon pieces, dried cranberries, and fresh rosemary. Spoon this mixture on top of the brie.

Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes; carefully transfer to serving platter while still hot.

Serve with crackers and fruit.

Brie is often paired with sliced apples, strawberries and grapes. It makes a nice centerpiece on any cheeseboard or charcuterie platter.

Chef Char

Chef Char invites you to check out the upcoming cooking classes she will be teaching at Kitchen 242 in the Muskegon Farmers Market! Classes are typically held every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Muskegon.

Visit this link www.eventbrite.com/d/mi--muskegon/chef-char-morse to sign up to save a seat for you and a friend for a fun evening of recipe sharing, culinary demonstrations, hands-on experience and lots of fabulous food tasting.

Follow Chef Char on Facebook for class announcements and fun with food.

Visit Chef Char’s blog for Char’s favorite recipes.

