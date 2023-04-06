The popular AI tool may not have tastebuds, but that doesn't stop it from recommending some of Grand Rapid's most popular beers.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the popularity of the artificial intelligence (AI) tool ChatGPT continues to grow, we thought it would be interesting to see what it had to say about Grand Rapids.

ChatGPT is an AI model that has been trained to interact with users in a conversational way when prompted with a question or request.

Since Grand Rapids was named Beer City, USA once again last year, we decided to have ChatGPT give us a list of the beers in the city.

Here's what ChatGPT had to say when we asked "What are the 5 best beers made in Grand Rapids?"

ChatGPT has written the following text:

As an AI language model, I don't have personal taste preferences, but I can provide you with a list of five popular beers made in Grand Rapids based on ratings and reviews:

Founders Brewing Co. - Kentucky Breakfast Stout (KBS) - This is a highly rated imperial stout brewed with coffee and chocolate, and aged in oak bourbon barrels. Brewery Vivant - Farm Hand - This is a popular farmhouse ale brewed with Michigan hops and barley, and French yeast. The Mitten Brewing Co. - Country Strong IPA - This is a highly rated American-style IPA brewed with hops from the Pacific Northwest. Harmony Brewing Co. - Tree Amigos - This is a popular Belgian-style tripel brewed with coriander, orange peel, and ginger. Grand Rapids Brewing Co. - Rosalynn Bliss Blonde - This is a light, easy-drinking blonde ale named after the current mayor of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Please keep in mind that beer preferences can be subjective, and there are many other great breweries and beers in Grand Rapids that may suit your taste.

End of ChatGPT text.

While the AI tool doesn't have tastebuds, it is clear that it knows how to do its research because those beers always get solid ratings on beer websites.

What do you think about ChatGPT's recommendations? What would you add or remove from the list?

