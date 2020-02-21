CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — In the heart of Cedar Springs lays a taste of Germany.

Cedar Springs Brewing Company offers German-inspired beers and dishes -- all from a sustainabley-sourced kitchen. The have both pub food and a traditional German Bavarian menu.

This weekend Cedar Springs Brewing Company will be one of 133 breweries and brewpubs participating in the 15th annual Winter Beer Festival.

The festival is taking place Saturday, Feb. 22 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Fifth Third Ballpark. Tickets are $55, and come with 15 tasting tokens which are redeemable for 3 ounce samples. The festival will include live entertainment from local bands, ice sculpture demonstrations and of course, brews and food.

Cedar Springs Brewing Company is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Their store is located on Main Street near the Fred Meijer White Pine Trail State Park, about 18 minutes away from Grand Rapids.

