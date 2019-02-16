GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beer City’s brewers are emptying the cellars for a month of celebrating craft beer and food.

Experience Grand Rapids has announced the third-annual Beer Month GR, going from Feb. 15 to March 15.

Throughout Beer Month GR, more than 40 restaurants and breweries will participate in the seventh-annual Cool Brews. Hot Eats. — a showcase of Grand Rapids’ craft beer and food scenes. Participants will offer “beer-infused dishes” or complementary food-and-beer pairings.

Local breweries are partnering with Friends of Grand Rapids’ Parks to create tree-themed beers. This year’s Tree Beer Release Party will take place on Feb. 15 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Harmony Hall, 401 Stocking Ave. NW.

Beer Month GR also features the 14th-annual Winter Beer Festival by the Michigan Brewers Guild on Feb. 22 from 5-9 p.m. and Feb. 23 from 1-6 p.m. at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park, at 4500 West River Dr. NE. Attendees will receive 15 tasting tokens, which can be exchanged for three-ounce craft beer samples. The festival will feature more than 1,000 different craft beers from nearly 140 Michigan breweries, entertainment and food for purchase. Tickets for Feb. 22 can be purchased online. The guild says tickets for Feb. 23 are sold out.

A shuttle for festival attendees will run from the JW Marriott to Fifth Third Ballpark throughout the duration of the festival.

Beer Month continues through March 15.

(This story was previously published by our media partners at the Grand Rapids Business Journal.)

