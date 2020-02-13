GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beer Month GR is back for a fourth year!

Experience Grand Rapids is kicking off the celebration of brews and food on Saturday, Feb. 15. It will highlight the award-winning craft beer and food scene of Grand Rapids.

The month-long celebration will wrap up on March 15, but not before beer enthusiasts get a chance to hear live music and take part in the Winter Beer Festival.

More than 30 restaurants and breweries are participating in "Cool Brews. Hot Eats." with special menus and featured dishes involving beer or with special beer pairings.

The 2020 Winter Beer Festival takes place Saturday, Feb. 22 at Fifth Third Ballpark, located at 4500 W River Dr. NE, in Comstock Park. Roughly 150 Michigan breweries and brewpubs will feature former 1,100 beers to taste while enjoying live music and entertainment, ice sculpture demonstrations and food. Get your tickets right here.

Throughout the entire run of Beer Month GR, beer enthusiasts can become a Beer City Brewsader, and collect stamps at local breweries for a prize.

You can find all of the menus for the participating businesses here, and more information about Beer Month GR here.

