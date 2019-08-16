KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's a lo-cal IPA that should taste very familiar to West Michigan craft beer drinkers.

Bell's Brewery said on Facebook Friday that it is debuting a new beer called Light Hearted Ale and it should be available in 2020. The new beer is inspired by the well-known Two Hearted Ale from Bell's.

"All malt, balanced, flavorful, hoppy and only 3.7% Alcohol by volume," is how Bell's describes the beer online.

The announcement comes during Bell’s’ week-long anniversary celebration of its Two-Hearted Ale.

Two Hearted Ale was recently named the best beer in America for the third straight year by the American Homebrewers Association.

Two Hearted Ale is named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. American author Ernest Hemingway also wrote about the Two Hearted River in a short story.

Bell’s released Light-Hearted Ale in samples as a General Store exclusive from its Eccentric Café in Kalamazoo last April according to the Detroit Free Press. In that release, those sample bottles were listed at 4.5% ABV. and had 110 calories.

