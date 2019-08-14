COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan made beer voted the best beer in America is celebrating its anniversary this week.

Bell's Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo is hosting a celebration for Two Hearted Ale's anniversary on Thursday, and Bell's is hosting more than 100 special occasions nationwide, according to the West Michigan Tourist Association.

The event in Kalamazoo will include:

Beer garden fish fry

Food specials

$1 off Two Hearted drafts

15% off all Two Hearted merchandise at Bell's General Store

"We're excited to celebrate with everyone this week. It's a celebration of all of the people who work tirelessly to make Two Hearted the best quality beer it can be every day. It's also a tribute to all of the fans who love the beer and helped make it what it is today," said Larry Bell, president and founder of Bell's Brewery.

For more information about the event, visit their Facebook page.

From 2017 to 2019, Two Hearted was named the Best Beer in America by members of the American Homebrewers Association, according to the West Michigan Tourist Association.

