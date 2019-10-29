KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you ever wondered how delicious craft beer is made, now is your chance to learn!

Bell's Brewery is hosting an event with the American Homebrewers Association to learn how to brew at home.

The free event is on Saturday, November 2. Anyone interested can stop by Bell's Eccentric Café between Noon and 4 p.m.

"Whether you're a seasoned homebrewer or just someone that's curious to see how it all works, Learn to Homebrew Day is a great opportunity to meet up with other like-minded folks and talk about all things beer," David Curtis, Bell's General Store Operations Manager, said. "I've been homebrewing for many years and I always learn something new when I brew beer with other people – that's what makes this hobby so much fun."

The event includes brewing instructions, hands on brewing, ingredient kit raffles and more.

Homebrew Day is a chance for brewers to show off their hobby to the community.

"Since 1999, we have celebrated and shared our passion for one of the most rewarding hobbies of all time—homebrewing," said Gary Glass, director, American Homebrewers Association. "We invite you to stop by this event to give brewing a try and join in raising a glass with your local community of homebrewers."

The homebrew event is free and open to the public, but let them know you are coming by clicking here.

You can learn more about the event here.

