Spring is here and that means Bell's Oberon Day

As the weather is finally getting warmer, one of Michigan's most popular craft beers is making its yearly debut.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Timed to the beginning of Spring and the start of the baseball season, one of Michigan's most loved beers is returning to taps and store shelves.

Bell's Brewing has announced that Monday, March 21 is officially Bell's Oberon Day.

There will be midnight tappings of Oberon kegs on Sunday, but the real kick off of the Oberon season takes place at Bell's pub, the Eccentric Café in downtown Kalamazoo on Monday. They will have live music, food, games and, of course, Oberon. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and they will be serving Oberon and many of the popular variants all day.

Bell's is also offering free Oberon Day brewery tours on Monday at their main brewery in Comstock.

Bars across West Michigan will be celebrating the arrival of Bell's Oberon all week. Find a list of Bell's Oberon Day celebrations from around the state here.

“This may be a long-standing Bell’s tradition, but it also showcases an incredible amount of hard work,” said Carrie K. Yunker, Bell’s Executive Vice President. “There are so many across this state that benefit from our fans’ shared passion for this beer. To see this state come alive after a long, dreary winter, it’s truly inspiring and uplifting to see.”

“As we all reach for the sun on Monday, I hope others will join me in sharing appreciation for everyone who has had a hand in making this happen,” she added. “And we may just have one other surprise to share on Monday, so stay tuned.”

Bell's also announced that their limited specialty release of Tropical Oberon will be available in mid-April. The tropical variation of the classic Oberon is brewed with mango, guava, and passion fruit and is 5.8% ABV.

The Oberon 5L mini kegs will begin shipping in June with a new design.

To learn more about Oberon Day, visit BellsBeer.com and to find the nearest place to buy Oberon, visit the brewery's beer finder.

