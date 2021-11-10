BREWERY BUYOUT: Bell's Brewery being sold, merging with New Belgium

After the sale closes in the coming months, beer drinkers should expect no changes to Bell’s current beers.

Wednesday, Bell's Brewery founder Larry Bell announced an agreement for the sale of Bell's.

The buyer is Lion, an Australian based brewer, who also acquired New Belgium Brewing in 2019. The plan is to merge the Michigan-based brewery with New Belgium.

The sale comes as owner Larry Bell announced his retirement from the company this year.

“This decision ultimately came down to two determining factors,” Bell said. “First, the folks at New Belgium share our ironclad commitment to the craft of brewing and the community-first way we’ve built our business. Second, this was the right time. I’ve been doing this for more than 36 years and recently battled some serious health issues. I want everyone who loves this company like I do to know we have found a partner that truly values our incredible beer, our culture, and the importance of our roots here in Michigan.”

After the sale closes in the coming months, beer drinkers should expect no changes to Bell’s current beers.

The combination of Bell’s and New Belgium places the expanded company at the top of the U.S. craft beer market with popular brands including Voodoo Ranger, Fat Tire, Two Hearted Ale and Oberon Ale, with Two Hearted being voted best beer in America multiple times.

