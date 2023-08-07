Brewery Vivant hosting beer festival after 4-year hiatus

The festival, which previously only highlighted barrel-aged beer, is now showcasing multiple types of beer offered by Brewery Vivant.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After four years away, Brewery Vivant is bringing back their beer festival, featuring both classic beers and new brews.

Called the B.F.F. Festival—or Barrel-aged, Firkin and Farmhouse Festival—visitors can choose from a variety of the brewery's offerings, including small-batch brews and never-before-tasted beers.

Previously, the B.F.F. Festival was known as the Wood Aged Beer Fest, which only highlighted beer aged in wooden barrels. As the event drew in more people, organizers decided to expand the festival and show more of what the brewery has to offer.

“This festival gives us the opportunity to share our art with the people of Grand Rapids," said head brewer Jacob Derylo. "We also are excited to expand the beer offering this year with some other traditional styles that speak to what Vivant is all about.”

“We love to try out new beers at these festivals,” said Jon Ward, vice president of marketing. “It is an opportunity for our brewers to push themselves and guests to get a first taste of projects we are working on."

The festival centers around three certain beers. Barrel-aged beer has been aged in wooden barrels, while farmhouse ales are made with a specific type of grain to create a distinct flavor. Firkin beers are served in a special way: Out of the same vessel the beer was aged in.

"There is some ceremony involved in the tapping of these vessels that is always a good time as you are literally hammering a spigot into the side of a cask and serving people directly from it,” Derylo said.

The B.F.F. Festival is Sept. 16 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. in Brewery Vivant's parking lot. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Each ticket comes with 10 beer tokens and a commemorative glass. Food will be available from Basalt and food truck PizzaMI.

"Sharing and camaraderie over a beer, cocktail or just some amazing food is one of the things that drive us to do what we do," said general manager Marco Ruiz. “Getting back to festivals again allows us to do that in an even deeper way with the people of our community.”

