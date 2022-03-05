Brewery Vivant creates exclusive stout to raise money for Women's Resource Center

The brewery is releasing a 'Tootsie Roll Stout' to help raise money for the Women's Resource Center to move into their new location.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Brewery Vivant released an exclusive beer Thursday in collaboration with Women's Resource Center (WRC) to help bring awareness and money for WRC's Propel Campaign.

The WRC has found a new home at 816 Madison Avenue SE in Grand Rapids and launched the Propel Campaign to raise money to invest into the new location.

To help in these efforts, Brewery Vivant released a chocolate Tootsie Roll Stout named “We’re On a Roll!” to highlight the progress Women’s Resource Center has made since opening in 1973.

“We are thrilled to partner with Women’s Resource Center on this very important campaign to move them into a new home that is more convenient and better equipped to support the women they serve,” states Kris Spaulding, President of Brewery Vivant. “We have partnered with WRC for a number of years and are excited to more directly share their message with our customers, giving them an opportunity to participate in empowering the women of our community through supporting Propel.”

Brewery Vivant's "We're On a Roll!"

This stout has big notes of chocolate and caramel with a creamy mouthfeel from the addition of rolled oats and the decadent amount of real Tootsie Rolls that were added to the boil. A candy lover's delight, it comes in at 6.0% ABV.

The stout will only be available at Vivant's pub, located at 925 Cherry Street SE in Grand Rapids. A portion of every pint sold will be donated to the Women's Resource Center by Brewery Vivant.

“This campaign is for all women, from all walks of life. Every woman in our community deserves the chance to achieve financial stability through workplace success,” stated Sandra Gaddy, CEO of Women’s Resource Center. “We are grateful for this opportunity to partner with Brewery Vivant to raise awareness about the Propel campaign. The philanthropic support from this campaign will allow us to be more accessible to women in our community who experience multiple barriers to employment.”

The Women's Resource Center helps women in West Michigan eliminate barriers and equip themselves with the tools to achieve fulfillment and purpose in employment.

The center provides programs like employment support groups, one-on-one coaching, scholarship programs, free professional clothing for women in the workplace and mentorship programs.

Learn more about the Women's Resource Center and make a donation to their Propel Campaign here.

