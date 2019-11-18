GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cedar Springs Brewing is bring its German-inspired beers to the West Side of Grand Rapids.

The brewery announced Monday plans to develop a second location, located at 642 Bridge St. NW.

The new location, Kusterer Brauhaus, will join New Holland Brewing Company, Harmony Hall, Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales and the soon-to-come Arktos Meadery on Bridge Street.

Kusterer Brauhaus is named after Christopher Kusterer, a German immigrant who came to Grand Rapids in 1844. He started a brewery in 1847 less than a mile away from what will become Kusterer Brauhaus in 2020.

“We're excited to return Küsterer Bier to its historical roots, just down Bridge Street from the location of their original brewery and into the evolving 'Brewery Row' on the West Side,” said David Ringler, founder and Director of Happiness at Cedar Springs Brewing.

The new location will have a traditional and authentic German beer hall experience, and it will serve the brewery's signature Kusterer Biers like traditional Bavarian hefeweizens and lagers, as well as Cedar Springs brand ales and location-specific craft beers.

Cedar Springs Brewing is inspired by the German tradition of brewing, featuring a menu mixed of Bavarian-inspired food and drink, as well as American pub fare and craft beer.

Kusterer Brauhaus will have its own three-barrel brewery on site, manufactured by Fronhofer Design.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.