GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beer Month GR kicked off on February 15, with a competition for best stout. However, that isn’t all that is happening during the month long celebration of one of Grand Rapids’ favorite beverages.

Part of the celebration is Cool Beer. Hot Eats. Restaurants and breweries are offering special menus and beer infused dishes for the occasion. There are also tap takeovers and other special events hosted by local businesses. The event benefits the Friends of Grand Rapids Parks’ Urban Forest Project.

Cedar Springs Brewing Company joined us in studio to show off some of what they are offering this month.

You can learn more about Beer Month GR on the website.

