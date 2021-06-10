Creston Brewery to reopen this month under Saugatuck Brewing Co. ownership

Creston Brewery fell victim to the pandemic last year, closing its doors in March. The grand re-opening is October 19.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Creston Brewing is officially reopening next week.

The brew pub closed under previous ownership in 2020. Earlier this year, Saugatuck Brewing Co. bought the assets to the brewery. It is set to open Thursday, October 14. A grand re-opening is planned for Tuesday, October 19, with special happy-hour prices.

"It feels really good to be back, and tell people we are opening again soon," said Amanda Brown, the assistant general manager.

The new ownership will keep the Creston Brewing name. The head brewer of the former brewery remains on staff, keeping Creston beer on tap. There will be a mix of Creston and Saugatuck beers on the menu.

"It’s pretty uplifting," said Michael Biddick, food and beverage director, "This is a big thing. We’re getting back to normal, even though I hate saying that, but we’re going back."

Biddick said a lot of the original staff were brought back for the new team, including Brown. He called it "a cornerstone of the neighborhood."

The building was a former theater on Plainfield Ave in the Creston neighborhood. Later, it became a furniture factory before being converted into a brewery.

"It feels like home for a lot of people," said Brown, "The everybody knows your name kind of place."

