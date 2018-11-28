ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. - They say a good beer can solve a lot of problems. Many breweries across the country are hoping that is the case.

More than 100 people are still listed as missing following the Camp Wildfire in northern California this month, 88 people were killed, and thousands were displaced.

"Our hearts kind of went out to it," Megan Scheerhorn, with Saugatuck Brewing Company, told 13 ON YOUR SIDE. "We all wanted to be involved in some way."

Sierra Nevada, a Chico California based brewing company, asked breweries all over the country to help their fundraising efforts for the victims of the Camp Fire.

"We immediately jumped right on board. We started texting each other like hey we want to be a part of this," Scheerhorn added.

As of Tuesday, Sierra Nevada began brewing the Resilience Butte County Proud IPA and in an open letter asked other breweries to join in. In a matter of days more than a thousand breweries, including quite a few in West Michigan, signed up to make the beer and put in on tap. All proceeds will go towards Camp Fire relief.

"People love to drink beer for a good cause," Scheerhorn continued.

Not just beer, Virtue Cider In Fennville plans to create its own cider using parts of the IPA recipe.

"We really wanted to play a part even though we are not technically a brewery," Seth Boeve, the Head Cidermaker said.

"It's just beautiful to see how well and how quickly everyone has come together to support that and I'm glad we can be apart of that."

Saugatuck Brewing Company plans to have their Resilence beer available by Dec. 15. Virtue Cider plans to have their cider available at the start of the new year.

For a full list of participating breweries click here.

