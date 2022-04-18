Elk Brewing is closing for good in May

Just months after closing its Comstock Park location, Elk Brewing announced that its Wealthy St. taproom will be closing its doors for good, too.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In January, Elk Brewing announced that they would be closing their Comstock Park location. And now, just over three months later, the brewery announced that it would be closing the doors to its only other location on Wealthy St. in Grand Rapids.

Elk Brewing opened in May of 2014 and opened its second location in Comstock Park just two years later in 2016.

The brewery announced its closure on its Facebook page on Monday saying that the final day they would be open is Sunday, May 15th.

"We do apologize that we were unable to keep our doors open during these unprecedented times and for your enjoyment but we have been so fortunate for the time we have had with our amazing bartenders, friends and loyal customers," Elk Brewing said on their Facebook page.

The brewery will hold a special “Extinction of ELK” celebration on Saturday, May 14. Everyone is invited to come to the “Extinction of ELK” event, where they hope to thank the community for all of their continued support.

"ELK Brewing will be remembered for the wonderful times and great beers we produced, again thank you very much for your support and we look forward to your last few visits into the taproom," the brewery added on Facebook.

Elk Brewing is known for its Peanut Butter Porter, PB & J'Ale'y and many other local craft beers. Peanut Butter Porter won Beer of the Year at the 2020 Brewski Awards.

