x
Beer

Founders Brewing Co. celebrates 25th anniversary on Saturday

The popular West Michigan Brewery turned 25 this year and is celebrating with a party at the Grand Rapids Taproom on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Credit: Founders Brewing Company
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan based craft brewer is celebrating its 25th birthday this weekend in Grand Rapids.

Founders Brewing Co. has been a staple in Grand Rapids for multiple decades now, starting as a small craft brewery and growing into the largest craft brewer in the state and one of the largest in the nation.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, Founders will be hosting its 25th Anniversary Celebration. The all ages event will take place at the Grand Rapids taproom from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The celebration will include live music starting at 7 p.m., food specials, an outdoor artist market from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. and of course an extensive draft beer list including Maple Syrup Barrel-Aged Frangelic Stout.

The live performance will be by Founders own band, the FBC All Stars.

Food Specials:

  • Mas Agave Chicken Skewers with Spanish Rice
  • Sweet Chili and Pineapple Hog Wings
  • Beyond Brat with Chips
  • Dirty Bastard Brat with Chips
  • Pulled Pork Tacos with All Day Verde and Slaw

Artist Market Vendors:

  • Ashley Hatfield
  • Charity Lytle
  • Michele Thompson
  • Elliot Johnson
  • Kalee Fix
  • Bri Ferrari
  • Janelle Petzak
  • Craig Rhyan

The event is completely free to attend and will also include raffles for concert tickets, a custom All Day IPA Detroit Bikes bike and more.

Get all of the information for the event here.

