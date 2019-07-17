GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Founders Brewing can now be found in all 50 states.

The Grand Rapids-based brewing company announced on Twitter today that they are bringing their beer to Hawaii, successfully completing out total U.S. distribution.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of such a monumental milestone in the Founders Brewing Co. business,” said Vice President of Corporate Sales Brandon Odom. “We value their partnership and are looking forward to the exciting times to come. Congratulations to Founders on the tremendous success of expanding their business across the entire United States. A truly well-deserved accomplishment.”

Beer will begin shipping now and the soft market launch will take place as soon as July 22.

"I know we've been talking about reaching all 50 states for years and years," said Communications Manager Francesca Jasinski. "Hawaii was definitely a challenging state since it's a lot to ship bottles and every state is different in terms of liquor laws."

To start, only cans and drafts will be sent, and brands include All Day IPA, Solid Gold, Rubaeus and Breakfast Stout.

"We opted to go with cans and all of those beers are available in our year-round lineup, so they're consistent with the portfolio and people recognize them," Jasinski said.

Founders said they have partnered with Odom Hawaii of the Odom Group and the GAB network of wholesalers to make the venture possible.

For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com.

