If you're starting to feel sad about the end of summer, Founders Brewing can help turn that frown upside down.

This week the Grand Rapids-based brewery is releasing the fourth beer in the company's barrel-aged series. The latest release is called Underground Mountain Brown and is a combination of beer and coffee. It officially goes on sale Friday, August 16.

Last month, Founders announced they would be distributing to Hawaii, successfully completing distribution to all 50 states.

