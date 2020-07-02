GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beer Month GR begins on February 15.

Experience Grand Rapids invites you to celebrate the beer scene in the city. This is the fourth year Beer Month GR has highlighted the award winning craft beer and food scene of Grand Rapids. It runs from February 15 to March 15, 2020.

But even though the name might make you think otherwise, the celebration isn't just about beer. "Cool Brews. Hot Eats." is the food component. More than 30 restaurants and breweries are participating with special menus and featured dishes involving beer or with special beer pairings.

Beer Month GR also features other big events all month long that highlight the city's brews, including tap takeovers, beer dinners, live music at certain venues and most notably, the 15th annual Winter Beer Festival.

The 2020 Winter Beer Festival takes place Saturday, Feb. 22 at Fifth Third Ballpark, located at 4500 W River Dr. NE, in Comstock Park. Roughly 150 Michigan breweries and brewpubs will feature former 1,100 beers to taste while enjoy live music and entertainment, ice sculpture demonstrations and food. Get your tickets right here.

Throughout the entire run of Beer Month GR, beer enthusiasts can become a Beer City Brewsader, and collect stamps at local breweries for a prize.

You can find all of the menus for the participating businesses here, and more information about Beer Month GR here.

