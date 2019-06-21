GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's no secret that craft beer has been a booming industry in the U.S. for the last decade, but which city is the mecca of craft brewing?

Our answer is Beer City USA! But according to recent research, Grand Rapids ranks at #13 for having the most craft breweries per 50,000 people.

RELATED: Report: Beer is more than $10 billion business in Michigan

RELATED: Mac and Cheese pale ale? Craft beer boom brings colorful flavors

Kalamazoo also made the list, topping Grand Rapids at #5 with 10 breweries.

Royal Oak also made the list, coming in at #15 with seven breweries.

CITIES WITH THE MOST BREWERIES

Portland, Maine - 18 Asheville, North Caroline - 17 Bend, Oregon - 16 Kalamazoo, Michigan - 10 Vista, California - 10 Greenville, South Carolina - 10 Portland, Oregon - 9 Pensacola, Florida - 9 Missoula, Montana - 8 Fort Collins, Colorado - 8 Loveland, Colorado - 8 Grand Rapids, Michigan - 7 Santa Cruz, California - 7 Santa Cruz, California - 7 Royal Oak, Michigan - 7 Charleston, South Carolina - 7 Bellingham, Washington - 7 Denver, Colorado - 6 Longmont, Colorado - 6 Flagstaff, Arizona - 6 Rochester, New York - 6 Madison, Wisconsin - 6 Yakima, Washington - 6 Lancaster, Pennsylvania - 6 Cincinnati, Ohio - 6

RELATED VIDEO: