Two Grand Rapids breweries take home medals at 2022 World Beer Cup

Six Michigan breweries were awarded medals from a field of over 10,000 entries from 57 different countries.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over 10,000 different beers from nearly 2,500 breweries across 57 different countries were entered into the 2022 World Beer Cup and six breweries in Michigan took home awards.

Of the six Michigan breweries to win medals, two are located right here in Grand Rapids.

The awards were given out by the Brewers Association on May 6.

The Mitten Brewing Company, a brewery on the city's west side, won a gold and silver medal at the awards.

They won the gold in the "English Mild or Bitter" category with their Triple Crown Brown, a English Brown Ale with light chocolate and roasted malt character.

They also took home a silver in the "Strong Red Ale" category with their Rye Baby, an Imperial double IPA.

Brewery Vivant was awarded a silver medal for their Lange Wapper in the "Historical Beer" category.

The Lange Wapper is an Uitzet style beer, which is a 19th century farmhouse style ale from The Netherlands and Belgium that has a deep color and a light spiciness from buckwheat and unmalted wheat. Lange Wapper also won a gold medal at the Best of Craft Beer Awards.

Four other Michigan breweries took home awards from the 2022 World Beer Cup.

Schaendorf Brewing Co. of Allegan - Silver medal for Ryetail in the "Rye Beer" category.

of Allegan - Silver medal for Ryetail in the "Rye Beer" category. Territorial Brewing Co. of Battle Creek - Silver medal for Berry, Berry, Quite Contrary in the "Fruit Beer" category.

of Battle Creek - Silver medal for Berry, Berry, Quite Contrary in the "Fruit Beer" category. Urbanrest Brewing of Ferndale - Bronze medal for Easy Butto in the "American Style Strong Pale Ale" category.

of Ferndale - Bronze medal for Easy Butto in the "American Style Strong Pale Ale" category. Dragonmead Brewing of Warren - Bronze medal for Ring of Fire in the "Chili Beer" category.

View the complete list of the 2022 World Beer Cup award winners here.

