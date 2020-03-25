GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Founders taproom is offering beer through curbside pickup throughout the state-wide stay-at-home order.

The brewing company is only accepting call-ahead orders. Customers have to either drive or walk to the location to pick up the beer. Payment will be taken over the phone.

The taproom's number is 616-325-2855. Pickup hours are Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Employees are following CDC and state guidelines of remaining 6 feet away from each other and will drop the beer in the customer's trunk if they drive, or leave it outside of the front entrance of the taproom for customers to pick up if they walk. Employees will also be wearing gloves while they handle the beer.

Customers' IDs will be checked through the taproom window or their car window.

Founders is only offering beer throughout the state-wide restaurant closure, not food.

