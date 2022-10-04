Here's how you can help Grand Rapids secure award for America's 'Best Beer Bar'

You can vote online for the 20 nominees. The top 10 winners will be announced on Nov. 4.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids bar is in the running for the USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice Award for Best Beer Bar in the nation.

HopCat's 25 Ionia Avenue location was nominated - again - for USA Today's top 20 Beer Bars in America by a panel of beer experts.

Since the contest began in 2016, HopCat has been nominated every year and is the only Michigan location to take part in this year's contest.

You can vote once per day per category until noon on Monday, Oct. 24 on USA Today's website.

“We are extremely proud to once again have been nominated among the Best Beer Bars in America,” said Ned Lidvall, HopCat CEO.

“Craft beer is at the heart of everything we do, and having been nominated for the past several years straight is really a testimony to our commitment in being not just knowledgeable about beer, but passionate about it."

HopCat's Grand Rapids location secured a top 10 win in 2018, coming in 7th place.

HopCat is no stranger to accolades and has been consistently called one of the best places to grab a drink anywhere. The popular Grand Rapids bar was also named the third best beer bar on the entire planet by Beer Advocate Magazine.

The winners this year will be announced on Friday, Nov. 4.

