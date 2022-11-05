Grand Rapids wins Best Beer City out of nationwide poll for second year in a row

As Grand Rapids celebrates ten years as Beer City, USA, we've simultaneously reclaimed our crown as the Best Beer City in the country for the second year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids has reclaimed its crown as the Best Beer City in the country, according to a USA Today poll.

A panel of beer experts selected 20 cities that customers say has the best scenes to check out, and Grand Rapids is #1 on the list.

The award comes as Grand Rapids celebrates 10 years as Beer City, USA.

Among its many accolades, USA Today bestowed Grand Rapids the titles of America’s Best Beer Town in 2014, Best Beer Scene in 2017 and Best Beer City in 2021 and now, 2022.

USA Today credits the world-renowned Founders Brewing Co., the Belgian-inspired Brewery Vivant and beer stores like Siciliano’s Market for the victory. Experience GR says there are more than 40 craft breweries within a 30-minute drive of each other in the city.

Trailing behind Grand Rapids were Madison, Wisconsin and Indianapolis, Indiana in the second and third spots.

Below are the other 17 cities that Grand Rapids beat out for the top spot:

Asheville, North Carolina

Atlanta Georgia

Bend, Oregon

Boston, Massachusetts

Charlotte, North Carolina

Chicago, Illinois

Denver, Colorado

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

New York, New York

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Portland, Maine

Portland, Oregon

San Diego, California

San Francisco, California

Seattle, Washington

St. Louis, Missouri

Let's hope for year number three, Grand Rapids. Cheers!

