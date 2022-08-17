Küsterer Brauhaus opens in Grand Rapids

Beer City's newest brewery opened on Bridge Street this week. Küsterer Brauhaus is a Bavarian-style beer hall with a deli.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A popular brewery in Cedar Springs opened a new location in Grand Rapids this week.

Küsterer Brauhaus, located at 642 Bridge St NW, held its grand opening on Thursday.

The owner of Cedar Springs Brewing Company says this new Bavarian-style beer hall offers an authentic German experience.

Before prohibition, there were several authentic beer halls on the west side of Grand Rapids.

Küsterer Brauhaus is named after a German immigrant who opened a brewery less than a mile away in 1847.

Earlier this year, Grand Rapids celebrated 10 years as Beer City USA.

