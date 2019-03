COMSTOCK, Mich — West Michigan, it's nearly here—Oberon Day!

For years, Bell's Brewery has built up the release date of it's very popular seasonal beer, Oberon.

"It's really seen almost like a holiday in Michigan, and especially here in West Michigan," said John Mallett, Director of Operations at Bell's Brewery. "People look forward to Oberon coming out every year."

The beer release coincides with the start of baseball season. President and founder Larry Bell crafted the beer, originally called Solsun, back in 1992.

"At its core, Oberon is a really simple beer," added Mallett. "It's made of simple raw materials: wheat malt, barley malt, hops, pure West Michigan water, yeast. And they all come together to form this nice, hazy beautiful beer."

New this year are six-packs of Oberon in 12 ounce cans.

Oberon will be available on Monday, March 25. Kalamazoo's Eccentric Cafe will start the celebrations at 9 a.m. on Monday.

