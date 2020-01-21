MUSKEGON, Mich. — Grand Rapids may be Beer City USA, but Michigan's history with beer goes way back, and beyond just Grand Rapids.

Muskegon's Lakeshore Museum Center is celebrating the history of brewing in Muskegon. The "Cheers! A History of Brewing in Muskegon" exhibit is currently on display.

A special event on Thursday, Jan. 23, is bringing more fun and information to the exhibit. You can get a guided tour of the exhibit and hear discussions with the exhibit manager Aaron Mace, and co-founder of Pigeon Hill Brewery Michael Brower. The event runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Visitors can drink in the story of the beer “that made Muskegon famous” with authentic beer recipes and artifacts. Adults can uncover the science of brewing, an immersive mock bar setup, or sniff out beer ingredients at the smell station while underaged youngsters can take a crack at creating the soda pop labels that became popular in the era of Prohibition.

You can learn more about the exhibit on the Museum's website.

The exhibit will be on display until May 18, 2020.

If you would like to purchase tickets to the special event Thursday, you can do so here.

