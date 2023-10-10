New Holland announces return of fan favorite after 4-year hiatus

​Mad Hatter IPA is returning to taps and shelves after being retired in 2019.

HOLLAND, Michigan — New Holland Brewing Co. announced the return of one of their flagship beers after a four-year hiatus.

“Without a doubt, the single most requested beer to make a return from our history is Mad Hatter,” said Dominic Bergquist, Brand Manager for Beer at New Holland. “We’ve received countless emails, phone calls, and messages on social media for this brew to return. Simply put – we have heard them loud and clear. Our entire team is excited to bring this beer back and celebrate with our fans.”

Mad Hatter was one of New Holland's first beers, predating their popular Dragon’s Milk Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout.

Mad Hatter is a 7% ABV, American IPA with bright, hoppy body punctuated with Centennial, Citra, and Mosaic hops.

The beer will be available in 6-pack, 12oz cans and draft beginning Thursday, October 12 at New Holland’s brewpubs in Battle Creek, Grand Rapids and Holland. The beer will be made available in other locations in Michigan by the end of the year.

Beginning on Nov. 1, New Holland is launching a Mad Hatter-themed sweepstakes where you can enter to win "a New Holland experience including a tour, tasting, dinner, and overnight stay in Holland." Get all of the details for the sweepstakes here.

