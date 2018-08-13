WEST MICHIGAN - New Holland Brewing Company's pumpkin beer "Ichabod" is in bars and restaurants starting Aug. 13.

The brewery says it will be tapped in both their Grand Rapids and Holland pubs starting in early September. One new thing this year is the beer will be available in a six pack of cans.

“We’re excited to have Ichabod come out in a can. This will be a perfect beer for sipping around the campfire and for tailgating,” Joel Petersen, Vice President of Sales at New Holland Brewing Company said.

Ichabod is a pumpkin ale brewed with real pumpkin, malted barley, cinnamon and nutmeg. This marks the beer’s twenty-first year in New Holland’s lineup. In that time, it has become a heavily anticipated seasonal release.

For more information on Ichabod and New Holland Brewing Company, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM