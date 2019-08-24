HOLLAND, Michigan — Fall is almost here and to gear up for the season, New Holland Brewing just released their Ichabod pumpkin ale.

The limited-release batch has the perfect blend of malted barley, real pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg. The beer has a 4.5% alcohol content. The label of the brew features the iconic "Headless Horseman" character.

New Holland also recommends Dragon's Milk, Dragon's Milk White and The Poet this fall. All of their beers can be found on tap at pubs across the Midwest including at their brewpubs in Holland and Grand Rapids. You can also buy them in cans and bottles at major and specialty craft beer retailers.

Fall-themed alcohol is not the only thing New Holland is doing to celebrate fall. New Holland Brewing also plans to host two screenings of Tim Burton's "Sleepy Hollow" while Ichabod is on tap. The first showing of the film will be on Saturday, Oct. 12 at The Park Theatre in Holland. Then on Oct. 30, they will have a screening at The Wealthy Street Theater in Grand Rapids.

For more information on New Holland Brewing click here.

