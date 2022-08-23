Oktoberfest Grand Rapids returns for 2 days in September

Enjoy a little slice of German culture during Oktoberfest Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids' only Oktoberfest celebration is back again this September for two days of traditional German food, beer and games.

The all-ages event will take place at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24.

The two-day festival will feature a beer tent, live music, activities for children, beer-themed competitions and a Dachshund dog race.

Enjoy German beers and wines, including beers from Erdinger, the world's largest wheat beer brewery.

In addition to the German beers and wines, patrons can sample German food while getting a slice of the nation's culture through traditional music and games like the keg rolling competition.

Oktoberfest Grand Rapids kicks off on Friday, Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. and then returns for a full day from noon until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The event is completely free to attend, but requires a paid ticket to enter the beer tent. Tickets for the beer tent can be purchased online ahead of time here. Early bird discount tickets are available now through Sept. 9.

Beer tent tickets come with three sampling tickets with the option to purchase more sampling tickets at the event.

Proceeds from Oktoberfest GR benefit the Edelweiss Club of Grand Rapids, a German/American club founded in 1980.

Learn more about the event at OktoberfestGR.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.