KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Spring is officially here and Bell's Brewery will be ringing in the new season at midnight Monday with Oberon Day.

Bell's has built up the release date of its very popular seasonal beer for years, which they describe as "the color and scent of a sunny afternoon."

Originally called Solsun, the beer was crafted in 1992 by president and founder of Bell's Brewery, Larry Bell.

Dozens of midnight parties are scheduled across the state in places like Shakespeare's Pub in Kalamazoo, Monelli's Italian Grill and Sports Bar in Wyoming and Bob's Sports Bar in Grand Rapids.

You can view the full list of events here.

Oberon donuts from Sweetwater's Donut Mill in Kalamazoo will also make a comeback for the spring season. New this year are Oberon donut holes with dipping sauce. Donuts are available to order through March 31.

