COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — How do you best prepare for Grand Rapid’s biggest winter beer festival? With a pre-beer festival before the actual Winter Beer Festival.

Perrin will host the first ever Pre Beer Fest Beer Fest at the Perrin Pub on Feb. 21 from 5 to 9 p.m., on the eve of the Michigan Brewers Guild’s 15th annual Winter Beer Festival.

According to the company, 31 of its brews will be available for tasting, including never-before-released one-offs like Peanut Butter Cup Stout, Smoked Chocolate Porter, Dunkelweiss, Honey Ginger Tripel and Smash Lotus. These one-of-a-kind rarities were brewed in micro batches.

Guests can also expect to taste rare and vintage beers like No Rules Vietnamese Imperial Porter, Malted Milk Ball Imperial Porter and Roeselare Flanders Red.

The backyard at the Perrin Pub will be outfitted with bonfires, outdoor games, cookout-style food and music. Just add craft beer lovers, friends and neighbors and you’ve got all the necessary ingredients for a great evening of Pre Beer Fest Beer Fest-ing.

Guests must be 21 years of age and older, and must present a valid I.D. Admission is free, with beer tasting tickets available for purchase at the door.

Click here for a full list of beers at the fest and even more information.

