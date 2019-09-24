Pure Michigan celebrated the first day of fall with a craft beer announcement -- and not just any craft beer, the most Michigan craft beer of them all.
Pure Michigan's Autumn IPA is brewed in partnership with Elk Rapids-based craft brewery -- and one of Michigan's largest -- Short's Brewing Company.
The IPA is made with 100% Michigan ingredients, including the yeast.
The fall-inspired craft beer will be available next month, at Short's Pub in Bellaire and statewide distribution will start shortly after.
For more information, check out michigan.org/breweries.
