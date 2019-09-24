Pure Michigan celebrated the first day of fall with a craft beer announcement -- and not just any craft beer, the most Michigan craft beer of them all.

Pure Michigan's Autumn IPA is brewed in partnership with Elk Rapids-based craft brewery -- and one of Michigan's largest -- Short's Brewing Company.

The IPA is made with 100% Michigan ingredients, including the yeast.

The fall-inspired craft beer will be available next month, at Short's Pub in Bellaire and statewide distribution will start shortly after.

For more information, check out michigan.org/breweries.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other beer news on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.