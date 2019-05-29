GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - We know that Grand Rapids is Beer City, USA, but Michigander's love for a good brew extend far beyond West Michigan.

A recent report by the Beer Institute and the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA), titled Beer Saves America, found that Michigan's beer industry had an overall economic impact of nearly $10.2 billion in 2018 and supported more than 62,000 jobs at breweries, distributors, retailers and more.

Distributors specifically put more than $830 million into the state's economy while employing over 4,700 people.

“Michigan’s beer distributors have deep roots in their communities and are proud to hire locally to fill jobs that pay well with good benefits,” said Spencer Nevins, president of the Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association. “Thanks to Michigan’s beer distributors, our state is a Top 5 beer producer and home to some of the best-known breweries in the country and is poised to keep growing through a system that promotes fairness and a level playing field.”

In Michigan, retailing employed over 26,000 people and accounted for over $602 million in wages. Brewing employed just over 1,900 people and paid more than $107 million in wages.

Michigan's beer industry has also had an impact on other industry's suppliers, including:

Agriculture : 1,095 jobs, $18 million in wages and over $117 million in economic output

: 1,095 jobs, $18 million in wages and over $117 million in economic output Business and Personal Services : 4,068 jobs, $277 million in wages and $523 million in economic output

: 4,068 jobs, $277 million in wages and $523 million in economic output Mining : 88 jobs, $4 million in wages and $17 million in economic output

: 88 jobs, $4 million in wages and $17 million in economic output Construction : 226 jobs, $12 million in wages and $35 million in economic output

: 226 jobs, $12 million in wages and $35 million in economic output Finance Insurance and Real Estate : 1,636 jobs, $74 million in wages and $382 million in economic output

: 1,636 jobs, $74 million in wages and $382 million in economic output Manufacturing General : 1,983 jobs, $146 million in wages and $932 million in economic output

: 1,983 jobs, $146 million in wages and $932 million in economic output Retail : 192 jobs, $6 million in wages and $16 million in economic output

: 192 jobs, $6 million in wages and $16 million in economic output Transportation and Communication : 1,587 in jobs, $114 million in wages and $425 million in economic output

: 1,587 in jobs, $114 million in wages and $425 million in economic output Travel and Entertainment : 593 jobs, $12 million in wages and $36 million in economic output

: 593 jobs, $12 million in wages and $36 million in economic output Wholesaler : 737 jobs, $63 million in wages and $181 million in economic output

: 737 jobs, $63 million in wages and $181 million in economic output Government: 247 jobs, $19 million in wages and $39 million in economic output

Nationally, the study said the beer industry generates more than $328 billion in economic activity, more than 2.1 million American jobs and nearly $59 billion in tax revenue.

Additionally, over 70,000 people are directly employed by brewers and beer importers, and about 58% of brewing jobs are linked to large and mid-sized brewers and beer importers.

Distributors account for nearly 142,000 jobs, a 19% increase from the last decade. All supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants and taverns that sell beer are considered the retail tier of the beer business and employ more than 912,000.

You can view the full report here.

