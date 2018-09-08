GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A local brewery is in search of a new name, and they are willing to name a beer after the person who helps choose it.

Kings Brewing Company, the first African American-owned brewery in Michigan, won $20,000 as a part of the recent 100 Ideas competition that Start Garden hosted in Grand Rapids.

Our partners at the Grand Rapids Business Journal reported that a week after their Start Garden win, Kings Brewing Company got a call from a Kings Brewing Company out of California. The breweries talked naming rights, and eventually determined that Michigan's Kings Brewing would find a new name.

The owners of the Grand Rapids brewery are asking you to help them find that new name. You can submit name ideas by e-mail.. The competition runs through Sunday, August 12 at 11:59 p.m. Multiple entries per participant are permitted.

The winner will have a beer named after them, a lifetime mug club membership, and other brewery swag. Updates and announcements regarding competition will be made on the brewer's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

