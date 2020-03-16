GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids Youth Commonwealth announced Monday it's closing its offices until April 6 under the state-mandated school closure issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. However, throughout the closure, the community program is continuing to offer free meals to its members.

The meals will be offered to all members under 18 years old drive-thru style from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until the offices reopen. The food will be offered at every Grand Rapids location.

Those locations are:

Steil Club, 235 Straight Ave. NW.

Paul I. Phillips Club, 726 Madison Ave. SE

Seidman Club, 239 Crofton Ave. SE

Services at the club on Monday will be suspended beginning at 6 p.m. All evening events are canceled.

The CEO said the safety and well-being of their members, staff and community is the club's primary concern.

"To prioritize the health of our families and community members, we have made the difficult decision to close our regular Club operations until further notice,” said Patrick Placzkowski.

Families that utilize the Boys & Girls Club will be notified of any changes by phone and changes will also be published on the organization's website and social media accounts.

School districts throughout West Michigan are also offering free food services to children amid the mandatory school closures. Here is a list.

