Brick Road Pizza Co. announces it will close for good

The family-owned Grand Rapids pizzeria is closing its doors after 13 years.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The popular family-owned restaurant announced Tuesday that it would be closing its doors for good at the end of the week.

Brick Road Pizza made the announcement that they would be closing in a touching Facebook post that chronicled their time in Grand Rapids and the struggle of owning a restaurant during the pandemic.

"We literally built a restaurant from nothing. Our blood, sweat, & tears went into it. As we learned, nothing about the industry is easy," the restaurant said in the Facebook post. "As much as we’d like to hang on, emotionally and financially we’re spent. We’ve decided to close our doors for good Sunday January 30th. We are heartbroken, to say the least."

The restaurant cited the pandemic as the major reason it is shutting its doors after 13 years of serving the Grand Rapids community.

"All the things on the radar that would potentially bring us down, a pandemic was not on it. We held up with takeout as long as possible. We reopened for dine in with all the precautions. Dropped things off the menu. We cut costs. We expanded using DoorDash. All things possible to keep going. As the pandemic raged on we did not come close to the patrons we once had."

The restaurant said that 2019 was one of their busiest years, but once the pandemic hit, staffing shortages combined with fewer customers really hit the bottom line.

Brick Road Pizza Co. is known for their unique gourmet pizzas and their extensive vegan menu. They were also very mindful of their environmental footprint by advocating for locally produced food and goods, using recycled materials in their packaging and using plates and utensils made from potato starch.

"I am heartbroken. My husband and I had our first date in your restaurant. Every special occasion we celebrated with brick road. We also would get a pizza every month to document our babies growth. We will miss you so much and wish you all of the best," Meghan commented on their Facebook post.

Brick Road Pizza Co. will be open for carry-out only Tuesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will close for good on Sunday, Jan 30.

