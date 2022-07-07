A brunch food festival is coming to Kalamazoo in September

Brunch Bash will take place at Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo and will feature food trucks and local vendors with their take on brunch creations.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's not quite breakfast and it's not quite lunch, but it's popular enough to be the theme of an entire food festival.

Brunch is that hidden gem of a meal that includes a lot of your favorites from the morning and afternoon and mixes those dishes with drinks like mimosas and Bloody Marys.

The Brunch Bash Festival is coming to Kalamazoo's Homer Stryker Field this September.

The festival will feature food trucks and local vendors with their takes on brunch creations.

You'll be able to find build-your-own charcuterie boards, mimosa bars and other brunch staples being served up by vendors. The festival will also include live music, entertainment and a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers from all over.

Ticket options include:

$55 VIP - 1 hour early entry, 10 food samples, 10 drink tokens

- 1 hour early entry, 10 food samples, 10 drink tokens $40 VIP "Just the Brunch" - 1 hour early entry, 10 food samples

- 1 hour early entry, 10 food samples $40 General Admission - 7 food samples, 5 drink tokens

- 7 food samples, 5 drink tokens $30 General Admission "Just the Brunch" - 7 food samples

Tickets go on sale for "priority list" members on July 19 and to the general public on Aug. 2. You can sign up for the priority list and learn more about the event at MichiganBrunchBash.com.

Brunch Bash takes place on Sunday, Sept. 4 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. with early VIP entry at noon.

This is an all-ages event and every ticket comes with a souvenir cup and lanyard.

