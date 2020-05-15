By kids, for kids: Byron Center teen's cookbook releases next week

"Chef Junior" was a team effort of 5 kids from across the continent. It's available Tuesday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anyone in the publishing world will tell you, getting a book deal is no small feat. That's part of the reason this story is so amazing.

Paul Kimbell, 15, has been cooking with his family for years -- they are all passionate about healthy eating.

Now, Paul is sharing that passion with the release of this cookbook "Chef Junior" which he co-wrote with 4 other kids from across the continent. Katie Dessinger and Anthony Spears are from Florida, Abigail Langford is from British Columbia and Will Bartlett is from California.

"Chef Junior" is being published by Sterling Books and gets released Tuesday, May 19.

So, how did these kid chefs get together? Their parents are all online entrepreneurs who for years, gathered once or twice a year to talk business. The kids started whipping up dishes in kitchen and the idea for a cookbook was born.

You could call it the ultimate group project with a great goal: to help other kids fall in love with healthy eating and cooking.

Congrats to Paul and the entire "Chef Junior" team of authors! "Chef Junior" is available for pre-sale on Amazon now, with release day set for Tuesday, May 19.

