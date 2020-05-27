Caledonia farm donates 3,000 pounds of lettuce to families in need

Recently the West Michigan company has been concerned about families who don't have enough to eat.

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Like many businesses, Caledonia's Revolution Farms has been impacted by the coronavirus.

"Extra cleaning--we have a cleaning crew that comes every single night and all of our employees are wearing masks," says Business Development Manager Marguex Bouwkamp.

But unlike others, the farm has remained open.

"Fortunately for us there is still a need for fresh local produce and we've been able to supply that at this time," says Bouwkamp.

Orders for their popular salads have increased as grocery sales have sky rocketed, but recently the West Michigan company has been concerned about families who don't have enough to eat.

"Purely the job loss has really impacted people's need for the mobile pantry and food banks," says Bouwkamp.

That's why Revolution Farms is now partnering with local organizations like Feeding America West Michigan to help local families who are struggling.

"For every package of lettuce that's purchased through our retail partners, Meijer, D&W, Family Fare we are going to donate a package to a local community partner," says Bouwkamp.

The buy one give one donation program runs through June 12, more than 3,000 pounds of lettuce has already been donated with a focus on helping local school children.

"We're really excited to give them a helping hand and be able to provide them produce to these families so we know they're eating something healthy every night," says Bouwkamp.

