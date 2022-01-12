Calvin University to host best-selling cookbook author and alum Thursday

Suzy Karadsheh is the best-selling author of "The Mediterranean Dish".

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — New York Times best-selling author and Calvin University alum Suzy Karadsheh returns to Grand Rapids this week to talk about her incredible journey from West Michigan to building a successful digital media company.

Karadsheh graduated from Calvin University in 2001 and has gone on to become a popular social media personality, known for her easy-to-follow recipes inspired by her Mediterranean heritage.

In September, Karadsheh released her new book "The Mediterranean Dish", which is now a New York Times best-seller.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, Karadsheh will return to Calvin University for a special cooking class followed by a one-hour event where attendees will be able to hear about her inspirational journey.

Thursday morning, Karadsheh joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings to talk about cooking, family and her time in West Michigan.

